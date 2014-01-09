Bringing The World Home To You

Obama Picks 'Promise Zones' To Fight Poverty

Published January 9, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
President Obama will announce the designation of five "promise zones" today, including one in Philadelphia. (coia.nac/Flickr)
The Obama administration has designated five regions around the country as “promise zones” — areas where the administration will focus on closing the gap between rich and poor by creating jobs and strengthening existing poverty-cutting programs.

This comes 50 years after President Lyndon Johnson declared an “unconditional war on poverty.”

Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain how “promise zones” work.

