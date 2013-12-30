Bringing The World Home To You

2013: The Year of Risk?

Published December 30, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST

It’s hard to imagine the market collapse of 2008 when looking at today’s numbers.

The S&P 500 is up 29 percent for the year, it’s best since 1997. The NASDAQ has been trading at its highest levels since 2000, and the Dow is up more than 20 percent, it’s best rally since 2003.

Low-rated “junk bonds” have had a record year, and Facebook is worth more than Disney.

How is this possible five years after the financial collapse?

Roben Farzad joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the year at the stock market.

