Walt Disney's Growing Empire

The Walt Disney Company continues to add to its treasure chest with its recent agreement with Paramount to control production of all future “Indiana Jones” films.

Disney now owns Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm and the Muppets.

As the Atlantic’s business editorDerek Thompson tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, Disney not only makes money from movies, a lot of its earnings come from television channels, such as ESPN, the Disney Channel, and ABC.

