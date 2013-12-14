Science Becomes 'Sexy' With Fast Cars And Gangsta Physics
The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.
This week, Ozy co-founder Carlos Watson tells NPR's Arun Rath about a gangster-turned-astrophysicist and a race car driver working to making science "sexy" again. Plus, a look at the changing landscape of African art — no tribal masks allowed.
3 of 3 — The End of Eating Everything, 2013 by Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu
