Project Xpat: An Air Force Thanksgiving

By Linton Weeks
Published November 28, 2013 at 1:11 PM EST
Thanksgiving 101: Young students from around the world get a taste of the American tradition.
Thanking members of the U.S. military for their service is an American tradition – throughout the year. But what do those who are on the receiving end of our thanks have to be thankful for at Thanksgiving?

From somewhere in Southwest Asia, American expat Sarah Kinzer writes: "We are U.S. Air Force overseas... Due to host nation sensitivities I can't tell you a city — or country — but you can say we are stationed with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing."

Knowing that people from other countries may have curiosity about American holidays, Sarah packed some Thanksgiving books and two cans of French's fried onions for green bean casserole in her suitcase.

"My kids go to a school with 15 nationalities represented," she writes, and this week those students will be on the receiving end of "story time and turkey from Americans — who are thankful we get to share our favorite holiday and the joy pumpkin pie brings around the world."

**

We hope American expatriates will share photos of Thanksgiving celebrations and tables and gatherings from around the world. Please send them to us on Thanksgiving Day — and over the long holiday weekend --at protojournalist@npr.org or post them using the hashtag #nprexpat. We will display as many as we can.

**

The Protojournalist: Experimental storytelling for the LURVers – Listeners, Users, Readers, Viewers – of NPR. @NPRtpj

Linton Weeks
