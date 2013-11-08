Bringing The World Home To You

How It Sounds: To Be A Sound Guy

By Greg Smith
Published November 8, 2013 at 11:11 AM EST
Piano keys

Greg Smith, 57, teaches sound and film at American University in Washington D.C. For 20 years he was a producer, editor and composer at NPR. He is married to Margaret Low Smith, senior vice president of NPR News.

**

What does your life sound like? Or your job? Or the place where you live? Please send a recording of four sounds that tell the story of your life or job or town — at this moment in time — to protojournalist@npr.org. Please include your name, age and where you live. You may be contacted for a follow-up interview.

If you're not sure what to do, listen to stories other people have recorded on NPR's How It Sounds Page. And if you're not sure how to record your own sound story, please go to NPR's Tumblr for instructions.

**

The Protojournalist: Experimental storytelling for the LURVers – Listeners, Users, Readers, Viewers – of NPR. @NPRtpj

