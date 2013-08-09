Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Can Hacking The Brain Make You Healthier?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published August 9, 2013 at 10:01 AM EDT

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Hackers.

About Andres Lozano's TEDTalk

Neurosurgeon Andres Lozano talks about dramatic findings in deep brain stimulation including a woman with Parkinson's who instantly stops shaking, and brain areas eroded by Alzheimer's that are brought back to life.

About Andres Lozano

Neurosurgeon Andres Lozano remembers the most satisfying case of his career – helping a boy with dystonia that had twisted his body to the point where he could only crawl on his stomach. The boy didn't respond to drugs, but he did respond to deep brain stimulation. Three months after surgery, he was walking like a normal child.

Lozano is a pioneer in deep brain stimulation. His team has mapped out areas of the human brain and pioneered novel surgical approaches to treat disorders like Parkinson's disease, depression, dystonia, anorexia, Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease. He is the chairman of neurosurgery at the University of Toronto.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff