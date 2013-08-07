Bird Flu Strain May Be Transmissible Between Humans

A new study in the British Medical Journal shows the first probable transmission between humans of a new strain of avian flu — the H7N9 virus.

A 32-year-old woman in China became sick and died after caring for her father who had the H7N9 virus. The father also died.

However, the authors of the study stress this does not mean the virus has evolved to be easily transmissible between humans.

Until now, people sickened by this particular strain of bird flu were in direct contact with poultry before contracting the virus.

Dr. Peter Horby,senior clinical research fellow, Oxford University.

