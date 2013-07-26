New Music: From Parisian Blues To American Pop
KCRW’s DJ Travis Holcombe joins us regularly to play some of the music that’s been catching his ear.
Today, he brings us songs by French-born Don Cavalli, British band Temples, North Carolina singer-songwriter Jackson Scott and D.C. pop trio Misun.
Song list
- “Gonna Love You” by Don Cavalli
- “Gloom Uprising” by Don Cavalli
- “Voice of the Voiceless” by Don Cavalli
- “Shelter Song” by Temples
- “That Awful Sound” by Jackson Scott
- “Dark Room” by Misun
- “Met You” by Misun featuring Sammy Bananas
Guest
- Travis Holcombe, DJ for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. He tweets @MrTravisH.
