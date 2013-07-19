Bringing The World Home To You

Abortion Pill Sellers In Mexico Expect Boom From Texas

Published July 19, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT
Dr. Celia Gomez (center) says American girls as young as 14 years old regularly stop by her clinic, just over the border from Laredo, Texas, seeking an abortion. (Joy Diaz/KUT)
Dr. Celia Gomez (center) says American girls as young as 14 years old regularly stop by her clinic, just over the border from Laredo, Texas, seeking an abortion. (Joy Diaz/KUT)

Texas Governor Rick Perry signed a new law yesterday that bans abortion after 20 weeks, and increases the standards for clinics and doctors who provide abortions.

Clinics have a little more than a year to upgrade to ambulatory surgical centers, and critics say it will force as many as 37 of the state’s 42 clinics to close.

Women in rural and poor areas of Texas will be the most affected.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Joy Diaz of KUT in Austin, traveled to the border town of Laredo, Texas, where women haven’t had access to abortion clinics for years.

She found that right across the border in Mexico, those who supply abortion-inducing drugs are bracing for a business boom.

Reporter

  • Joy Diaz, reporter for KUT in Austin, Texas.

