Best Of The Summer: 6 Books The Critics Adore

By Lynn Neary
Published July 9, 2013 at 7:00 AM EDT
There is no one definition of a summer book. It can be a 1,000-page biography, a critically acclaimed literary novel, a memoir everyone is talking about — or it might be your favorite guilty pleasure: romance, crime, science fiction. Whatever you choose, it should be able to sweep you away to another world, because there is nothing like getting totally lost in a book on summer day. Here are a few books that swept away some of our favorite critics.

Lynn Neary
