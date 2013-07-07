San Francisco Mayor's Statement On Crash-Landing

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Nearly 50 people remain in serious or critical condition after flight 214 crashed during landing at the San Francisco International Airport. The aircraft caught fire and skidded across the runway. Its tail section was ripped off. Two passengers were killed and have been identified as 16-year-old female students from China. More than 180 people were injured in the crash. But San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee had this to say yesterday:

MAYOR ED LEE: Having visited the site with staff and police and fire department, it is incredible and very lucky that we have so many survivors. But there are still many that are critically injured and our prayers and our thoughts continue to go out for them.

