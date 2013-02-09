Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Bradley Cooper, Michael Apted

Published February 9, 2013 at 9:00 AM EST
Bradley Cooper has been nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the film <em>Silver Linings Playbook</em>.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Bradley Cooper Finds 'Silver Linings' Everywhere: The actor, nominated for an Academy Award for his role in David O. Russell's film, talks about watching movies with his father as a kid in Philadelphia, his childhood fascination with soldiers and being up against Daniel Day Lewis for an Oscar.

Michael Apted: Aging with the '7 Up' Crew: Every seven years since 1964, the director has caught us up on the lives of 14 everyday people in his acclaimed 7 Up series. Apted was 22 when the series began, and the subjects were 7. In the latest episode — 56 Up — the subjects are well into middle age.

