Top Stories: Obama's Plan On Guns; Inflation Remains In Check
Good morning.
Sorry we're late with the roundup. We've had quite a few things to post about already today, as you can see:
-- Before Obama's Plan Is Out, NRA Calls Him An 'Elitist Hypocrite'
-- Inflation Rate Slowed Sharply In 2012; Prices Were Flat In December
-- UPDATE: 'Turmoil' For Many Parents As NYC School Bus Drivers Strike
-- Fireball, Panic As Helicopter Crashes In London
-- Blast Rocks Kabul; Dozens Wounded, Attackers Killed
-- Interior Sec. Salazar Is Latest Member Of Cabinet To Announce Departure
Among the other stories making headlines:
-- "French Troops Move North As Mali Rebels Dig In." (The New York Times)
-- "Islamists Attack Algerian Gas Feld, Kill, Kidnap Foreigners." (Reuters)
-- Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford (R) Announces Bid For Congress. (The State)
-- Top Japan Airlines Ground Boeing 787 Dreamliners. (BBC News)
-- With Confession, Lance Armstrong Is Hoping To Reduce Lifetime Ban From Competition And Head Off A Lawsuit That Could Cost Him Nearly $100 Million. (The Washington Post)
