Kid Convinced He Bought $50,000 Car On eBay

Published January 3, 2013 at 7:44 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Don't play with the iPad if Mom tells you not to, especially if Mom's a prankster. Eight-year-old Kenyon was looking at a car on eBay. Mom told him he accidentally bought it for $50,000.

KENYON: Is that true? Did I?

MOM: I'm afraid so.

GREENE: She posted his reaction on YouTube.

KENYON: It was a Mustang. I didn't mean to buy it.

GREENE: Mom quickly came clean and said her family laughs with and sometimes at each other. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

