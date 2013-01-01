World Cafe Host David Dye Picks His 10 Favorite Songs Of 2012

David Dye has been hosting WXPN's World Cafe for more than 20 years. With new artists performing in the show's studios every day, Dye gets to witness firsthand the best music each year has to offer. Here are his 10 favorite songs of 2012:

• The Lumineers, "Ho Hey"

• Polica, "Dark Star"

• Divine Fits, "Would That Not Be Nice"

• Alabama Shakes, "Hold On"

• JD McPherson, "North Side Gal"

• Alt-J, "Breezeblocks"

• John Fullbright, "Gawd Above"

• Father John Misty, "I'm Writing A Novel"

• Tim Maia, "Que Beleza"

• Michael Kiwanuka, "Tell Me A Tale"

