PHOTO: Obama Receives Concession Call From Mitt Romney

The White House just released a picture by Pete Souza that shows President Obama taking a concession call from Gov. Mitt Romney on election day.

It shows Obama taking the call on a cellphone from the Presidential Suite at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park.

It reminds us of a similar photo released in January of Obama talking to the father of Jessica Buchanan. Obama was delivering the news that his daughter, captured by Somali pirates, had been rescued by Navy SEALs.

