Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Top Stories: Iran Claims Drone Capture; Typhoon Bears Down On Philippines

By Mark Memmott
Published December 4, 2012 at 9:17 AM EST
Philippine Air Force troops use a rubber boat to evacuate residents from floods in Cagayan de Oro City, southern Philippines earlier today (Dec. 4).
Philippine Air Force troops use a rubber boat to evacuate residents from floods in Cagayan de Oro City, southern Philippines earlier today (Dec. 4).

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- U.S. Disputes Iran's Claim To Have Captured Drone.

-- Report: Benghazi 'Talking Points' Watered Down By CIA, Not White House.

-- Three 'Should Read Stories' About The 'Fiscal Cliff'.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Syria Conflict: Obama Warns Assad Over Chemical Weapons — Live Updates." (The Guardian)

-- NATO Foreign Ministers Expected To OK Turkey's Request For Patriot Anti-missile Systems As Defense Against Syria. (The Associated Press)

-- "Philippines Mindanao Island Hit By Typhoon Bopha;" 40,000 People Move To Shelters, 4 Deaths Reported. (BBC News)

-- "Judge Removed In Fort Hood Shooting Rampage Case." (The Associated Press)

-- Baxter International "Agrees To Buy Sweden's Gambro For $4 Billion." (Bloomberg News)

-- "Pregnant Kate Rests At Hospital, World Watches." (NBC's The Today Show)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott