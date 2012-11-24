Fresh Air Weekend: Colbert, America's Test Kitchen

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Stephen Colbert's Most Meaningful Musical Moments: Colbert loves music and loves to sing, so Fresh Air's Terry Gross asked him to bring a few songs that mean a lot to him and tell her why.

'Test Kitchen' Chefs Talk The Science Of Savory: America's Test Kitchen experts Jack Bishop and Bridget Lancaster join Fresh Air to explain what makes a great marinade — and why you might want to add an anchovy or two to your next beef stew.

A Boy, A Boat, A Tiger: Reflecting On 'Life Of Pi': Ang Lee's meticulously controlled style makes a perfect fit for Life of Pi, a passionately over-controlled adaptation of a wondrous adventure story with a surprisingly harsh sting in its tail.

You can listen to the original interviews here:





Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.