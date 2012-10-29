PHOTO: Despite Sandy, Soldiers Stand Guard At Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

Update at 1:16 p.m. ET. Not Taken During Sandy:

The Old Guard reports on Twitter that the photograph we posted of soldiers standing guard over the the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was taken in September. It was not taken during Sandy, as the First Army Division East, said in its Facebook page.

Here is one taken today, according to the Old Guard:

Our Original Post Continues:

This is perhaps one of the more stunning pictures we've come across today:

First Army Division East / via Facebook / Soldiers of the 3rd Inf Reg. continue to stand guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, despite the worsening weather conditions surrounding Hurricane Sandy.

According to the First Army Division East, which posted the picture today on its Facebook page, the three soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Regiment stood guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as the first heavy bands of rain from Hurricane Sandy moved across the Washington, D.C. area.

"The tomb," they write, "has been guarded continuously since 1948."

The U.S. Army has more information on the tomb.

Update at 12:50 p.m. ET. More Photos And Background:

Back in 2011, during Irene, the Old Guard stood watch over the tomb. As Mark reminded us at that time, "there is a shelter the soldiers could use, but they have consistently declined to do so."

Also, the 3rd Infantry Regiment has posted a few more pictures on its Facebook page.

Here's one more:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.