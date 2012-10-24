After Shark Kills Surfer, Central California Beach Closed

Surf Beach near Vandenberg Air Force Base along California's central coast is closed after the death of a 39-year-old man who was attacked by a shark Tuesday while surfing.

The man's death came two years and a day after a shark killed a 19-year-old man along the same stretch of the coast.

Word of Tuesday's attack has prompted the Los Angeles Times to post some shark survival tips:

-- "Swim calmly toward shore."

-- "Don't turn your back on the shark" (you need to know where it is).

-- If the shark gets aggressive, hit its "nose, eyes or gills." That might surprise the shark enough to make it go away.

-- Tell authorities, so that they can warn others.

