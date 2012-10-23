Armstrong Deletes Tour Titles From Twitter, But Not Other Websites

One day after having his seven Tour de France titles officially taken away and getting banned for life from competitive cycling, Lance Armstrong's getting some media attention for removing a reference to those victories from his Twitter bio.

But as of midday, there haven't yet been changes to his:

-- Facebook account, which still states that he is a "7-time Tour de France winner, full time cancer fighter - LIVESTRONG!"

-- Bio at LanceArmstrong.com, which says that "since he made history in 1999, he has won the tour six more times, and has become one of the most recognizable and admired people of this era."

-- "About" page at Livestrong.org. It says "Lance Armstrong's victories in the 1999–2005 Tours de France are awe-inspiring, but the battle against cancer has just begun."

This raises a question about Armstrong, who is accused of using performance enhancing drugs, pushing teammates to do the same and lying about it all:

Note: That's just a question, not a scientific survey of public opinion.

