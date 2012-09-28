Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ahmadinejad More Popular Than Obama? Iranian News Agency Gets Fooled

By Mark Memmott
Published September 28, 2012 at 12:42 PM EDT

Last week, Fox and Friends saw a photo on The Drudge Report and started saying that President Obama had time to sit down with a comical "pirate" but not to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The only problem: The photo was three years old.

This week, MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell was fooled by Politico's "story" that GOP vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan calls his running mate Mitt Romney "the stench."

Now Iran's Fars News Agency has bitten on The Onion's "report" that "according to the results of a Gallup poll released Monday, the overwhelming majority of rural white Americans said they would rather vote for Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad than U.S. president Barack Obama."

"Rural Whites Prefer Ahmadinejad to Obama" says Fars' headline.

Here's hoping we're not the next news outlet to be duped.

By the way, did you hear about how it may be healthier to squat than it is to sit when it comes to ... doing your dootie? (That's actually real news, our friends at the Shots blog say.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott