Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

To Celebrate A New Cub, Listen Again To NPR's Ode To The 'Panda Cam'

By Mark Memmott
Published September 18, 2012 at 11:23 AM EDT
A composite of images from the panda cam, showing Mei Xiang during and after giving birth.
A composite of images from the panda cam, showing Mei Xiang during and after giving birth.

The birth this week of a giant panda cub at Washington's National Zoo brings back fond memories and generates new excitement for Morning Edition supervising senior editor Kitty Eisele.

As Kitty reminds us, in 2005 she filed something of an "ode to the panda cam" when Mei Xiang (who gave birth Sunday) brought "butter stick" (later named Tai Shan) into the world.

"I am mesmerized watching him on my computer on panda cam," Kitty said back then of the little guy.

Now, she and many other panda fans have another newborn to watch. It's too soon, though, to see the new cub. He or she is just too small at this point.

But if you want to join those who are anxiously watching, the zoo's panda cams are here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott