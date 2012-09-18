To Celebrate A New Cub, Listen Again To NPR's Ode To The 'Panda Cam'

The birth this week of a giant panda cub at Washington's National Zoo brings back fond memories and generates new excitement for Morning Edition supervising senior editor Kitty Eisele.

As Kitty reminds us, in 2005 she filed something of an "ode to the panda cam" when Mei Xiang (who gave birth Sunday) brought "butter stick" (later named Tai Shan) into the world.

"I am mesmerized watching him on my computer on panda cam," Kitty said back then of the little guy.

Now, she and many other panda fans have another newborn to watch. It's too soon, though, to see the new cub. He or she is just too small at this point.

But if you want to join those who are anxiously watching, the zoo's panda cams are here.

