Short Story Author Maile Meloy Has It 'Both Ways'

Published July 19, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

If sinking your teeth into a big novel seems like biting off more than you can chew this summer, then may be you should try short stories. A collection of short stories is like a box of chocolates, you can select one or two for now and save the rest for later. Or, if you prefer, you can eat them all at once.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with Maile Meloy, author of a collection of short stories called Both Ways Is The Only Way I Want It.

