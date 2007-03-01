Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Martha Raddatz Recounts the Battle for Sadr City

Published March 1, 2007 at 11:00 AM EST

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Martha Raddatz has been to Iraq 12 times since the American invasion. She has a new book about a battle that was a turning point in the war, an April 2004 fight in Baghdad's Sadr City. Raddatz says it was then that American troops realized they were facing an insurgency.

The Long Road Home: A Story of War and Family is about the soldiers who fought that battle, and their families. One of the soldiers in the battle was Casey Sheehan, the son of antiwar activist Cindy Sheehan.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.