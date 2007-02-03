Bringing The World Home To You

'Three Guys' Bowl Pick? Sloppy Joes, Cuban Style

Published February 3, 2007 at 1:36 PM EST

Super Bowl weekend is a time for hearty fare. Pots of spicy chili, piles of barbecue, buffalo wings. Maybe even some Sloppy Joes. Who knows how many Bears and Colts fans are making up a batch right now? The Midwestern staple has a Cuban counterpart that's found in Miami, this year's Super Bowl city.

The "Three Guys from Miami" are brothers-in-law who have written books on Cuban cooking. Two of them, Jorge Castillo and Glenn Lindgren, join Debbie Elliott to talk about picadillo, the Cuban Sloppy Joe.

