Frank Rich on 'The Decline and Fall of Truth'

Published September 20, 2006 at 12:13 PM EDT
New York Times columnist Frank Rich's new book is The Greatest Story Ever Sold: The Decline and Fall of Truth from 9/11 to Katrina. Rich has been with the Times since 1980, when he was named chief theater critic.

With reviews that could be devastating, Rich earned the nickname The Butcher of Broadway. In 1994, Rich became an op-ed columnist for the paper, turning his focus to politics and culture. Slate recently re-dubbed him The Butcher of the Beltway.

