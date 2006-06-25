Bringing The World Home To You

Marq de Villiers, Carried Away by the Wind

Published June 25, 2006 at 12:10 PM EDT

The wind has held the full interest of writer Marq de Villiers since a boyhood in gusty South Africa.

Now he has written a chronicle of his favorite force of nature -- its origins, its mythology and its temperamental side, too.

Windswept: The Story of Wind and Weather is a personal exploration of the phenomenon as well as a scientific handbook.

De Villiers and Debbie Elliott shoot the breeze about the book and the weather.

