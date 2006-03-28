Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Memoir: 'Mixed,' But Mixed Up No More

Published March 28, 2006 at 11:00 AM EST

If a child's parents are of two races -- particularly if the mother is a former Black Panther member and the father is white -- growing up can be a unique experience. Writer Angela Nissel mines those experiences in her memoir, Mixed. Nissel is a writer and consulting producer for the NBC TV show Scrubs.

Mixed imparts so much humor and personality that Nissel may come across to readers as very well-adjusted. But her memoir also details the pressures and questions related to race that have helped shape her life.

A native of Philadelphia, Nissel is also the author of The Broke Diaries, a collection of online dairy entries she wrote when she was in college and broke.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.