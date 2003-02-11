Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

AIDS Funding

By Brenda Wilson
Published February 11, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Brenda Wilson reports on President Bush's plan to increase funds to Africa to battle the AIDS epidemic and the likelihood of that money reaching victims of the disease.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Brenda Wilson
Brenda Wilson is an award-winning correspondent and editor for NPR on national and international public health. She has developed a consistent body of work, examining the link between human behavior, social conditions, health and disease.
Stories From This Author