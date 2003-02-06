Kevin Kling: The Girl with the Bat

Kevin Kling has become well known to NPR listeners thanks to his regular storytelling contributions to NPR's All Things Considered. A recurring voice on the program since the early 1990s, Kling released his third CD collection of his public radio commentaries, Wonderlure, in February 2003. Other recordings include Stories: Off the Shallow End and Home & Away.
Storyteller Kevin Kling says since his motorcycle accident over a year ago, he's been leading a life determined by surgeries and recovery. The most menial actions are now mammoth tasks. Kevin takes us on a journey through his day -- today and beyond.
Commentator and storyteller Kevin Kling remembers as a child being enamored of becoming a dancer -- a desire he grew out of. Nevertheless, as an adult, an invitation to participate in a production of The Nutcracker leads him to attempt to re-live the dream.