The State of Things

To the People, Food is Heaven

Journalist Audra Ang spent seven years reporting from China.
Greg Baker
/

Audra Ang worked as a foreign correspondent for the AP in Beijing, China for seven years. And in her time there, she covered the devastating Sichuan earthquake, SARS, floods and political dissidents. But even in the most dire of moments, she always managed eat her way through. Audra Ang now lives in North Carolina. She joins host Frank Stasio to discuss her book about her experiences eating and reporting in China, “To the People, Food is Heaven: Stories of Food and Life in a Changing China” (Lyons Press/ 2012).

The State of Things
