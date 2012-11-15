Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Insourcing Healthcare

insourced2.gif

With Obamacare in effect, about 32 million citizens will become eligible for healthcare. As it stands now, our healthcare facilities are markedly understaffed. But every year, the United States issues about 20,000 healthcare visas to workers from around the world. Dr. Kate Tulenko joins host Frank Stasio today to discuss her research and new book “Insourced: How Importing Jobs Impacts the Healthcare Crisis Here and Abroad” (Dartmouth/2012). Kate Tulenko is a physician and the senior director at IntraHealth International.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKate TulenkoHealth CareObamacare
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio