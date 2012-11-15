Insourcing Healthcare

With Obamacare in effect, about 32 million citizens will become eligible for healthcare. As it stands now, our healthcare facilities are markedly understaffed. But every year, the United States issues about 20,000 healthcare visas to workers from around the world. Dr. Kate Tulenko joins host Frank Stasio today to discuss her research and new book “Insourced: How Importing Jobs Impacts the Healthcare Crisis Here and Abroad” (Dartmouth/2012). Kate Tulenko is a physician and the senior director at IntraHealth International.