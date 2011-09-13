A Forgotten Artist Remembered

James Augustus McLean was a powerful force in North Carolina's art world for most of the 20th century. He studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and turned down an offer to teach at the prestigious school to return to his home state. His fledgling art school in Raleigh fell victim to the Great Depression, but McLean continued to create and inspire other artists throughout North Carolina until his death in 1989. McLean is the subject of a new exhibit at Gallery C, which has recently moved from its longtime home in Raleigh's Ridgewood Shopping Center to an historic building downtown. Host Frank Stasio talks with exhibit curator Ed Alexander and Gallery C President Charlene Newsom about McLean's legacy and the gallery's new focus on North Carolina art.

