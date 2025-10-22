NC Republicans' redistricting effort update. Plus, 'Tales from the Haunted South.'

0:01:00

North Carolina redistricting update

As a new measure to redraw North Carolina’s Congressional map moves through the state legislature, Due South checks in with political science professor Chris Cooper to learn the latest and discuss the context surrounding the redistricting effort.

Guest

Chris Cooper, Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs at Western Carolina University

Photo credit: Stephanie Mitchell

0:13:00

'Tales from the Haunted South' author casts light on ghost tour industry

Ghost tours can be spooky and fun. But they can also perpetuate damaging narratives. Dr. Tiya Miles researched ghost tours from Charleston to New Orleans for her book Tales from the Haunted South: Dark Tourism and Memories of Slavery from the Civil War Era.

Miles talks with co-host Jeff Tiberii about the ghost tour industry in the South and explores the ways many tours have peddled in racist and misogynistic tropes. She also says these tours have the power to reveal important and often untold Southern history, but only when the stories are told with nuance and care. (This interview previously aired on October 28, 2024.)

Guest

Tiya A. Miles, Michael Garvey Professor of History, Harvard University