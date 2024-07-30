Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Legal maneuvers used in Charlotte bankruptcy court hold up lawsuits by victims of asbestos exposure

By Jeff Tiberii
Published July 30, 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT
File photo
Pexels/Katrin Bolovtsova
File photo

The Charlotte Observer's Ames Alexander joins Due South to talk about his investigative reporting on a controversial legal maneuver used by billion-dollar companies.

The strategy, called the "Texas Two-Step," creates a subsidiary of the parent company that then files for bankruptcy, while the primary corporation still profits. This tactic has stalled more than 80 lawsuits filed in North Carolina by plaintiffs seeking compensation for asbestos-related illnesses.

Read more about Ames Alexander's investigation: "Profitable companies are dodging asbestos lawsuits. A Charlotte court has helped them."

Guest

Ames Alexander, investigative reporter, The Charlotte Observer

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
