Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Congress Faces A Deadline; Iran Claims Protests Over

By Korva Coleman
Published January 8, 2018 at 9:15 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Small Fire Breaks Out On The Roof Of Trump Tower In NYC.

-- Iran's Revolutionary Guard Claims To Have Put Down Protests.

-- BBC Veteran Quits China Editor Post To Protest Gender Pay Gap.

-- SpaceX Rocket Launches Secret Government Payload Into Orbit.

-- Before Any New Business, Congress Has Plenty Of Old Business To Resolve.

And here are more early headlines:

Large Iranian Oil Tanker Still Burning Off China. (CNN)

Southern Calif. Faces Rain, Mudslide Risk After Wildfires. (KPCC)

Midwest, East To Get Hazardous Icy Conditions. (Weather.com)

Trump To Address American Farm Bureau Federation. (Politico)

Riders Observe World No Pants Subway Ride Day In D.C. (WTOP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman
Stories From This Author