NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Disney Buys Much Of Fox; The FCC's Net Neutrality Vote

By Korva Coleman
Published December 14, 2017 at 8:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- This Mouse Swallows Part Of A Fox: Disney Buys Much Of Murdoch Empire.

-- Kentucky Lawmaker Dies In Apparent Suicide Amid Accusations Of Sexual Assault.

-- FCC Set To Repeal 'Net Neutrality' Rules For Internet Providers.

-- At Least 6,700 Myanmar Rohingya Killed In Single Month, Aid Group Says.

-- Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock Posts Online Confessional Of Sexual Misconduct.

-- Here Come The Penitent Penguins: The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Are Back.

And here are more early headlines:

Moore Refuses To Concede Alabama Senate Race. (Washington Post)

Newtown Observes 5th Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Shooting. (Cox News Group)

Israel Closes Gaza Border Crossings Amid Rocket Fire. (Reuters)

Arctic Air Plunges Parts Of U.S. Into Deep Cold.()

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
