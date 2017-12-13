Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deputy A.G. To Visit Congress; Progress On Calif. Fires

By Korva Coleman
Published December 13, 2017 at 8:44 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Deputy AG To Answer Allegations Of Bias On Special Counsel's Team.

-- California's Thomas Fire 25 Percent Contained.

-- U.S. Marine Helicopter In Okinawa Loses Windshield Over School.

-- In India, 6 People Get Death Penalty For 'Untouchable' Attack.

-- Smithereens Lead Singer Pat DiNizio Dies At Age 62.

And here are more early headlines:

A Look At The NYC Bombing Suspect. (New York Times)

Minn. Gov. To Name Sen. Franken's Replacement. (AP)

Trump, Jr. Seeks Probe Of Congressional Panel Leaks. (New York Magazine)

80th Anniversary Of Nanking Massacre, Tens Of Thousands Killed. (AP)

More Earthquakes Strike Iran. (AFP/Reuters)

Japanese Court Won't Let Nuclear Plant Restart. (Bloomberg)

British Cyclist Froome Asked About Drug Test Finding. (Independent)

Odd Headlines From 2017 Include "Covfefe". (Reuters)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
