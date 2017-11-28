Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Pope Francis In Myanmar; Consumer Agency In Turmoil

By Korva Coleman
Published November 28, 2017 at 11:20 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Myanmar, Pope Calls For Unity And Tolerance, But Doesn't Mention Rohingya.

-- Kenya's President Sworn-In For Second Term As Police Quell Unrest.

-- Former Top Chinese General Commits Suicide As Corruption Probe Looms.

-- What The Upheaval At A Federal Consumer Watchdog Could Mean For Students.

And here are more early headlines:

President Trump To Visit GOP Senators On Capitol Hill Today. (USA Today)

Confirmation Hearing Underway For Fed Chair Nominee. (MarketWatch)

Tesla Prepares To Test Huge Battery In Australia. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Uncertainty Over Honduran Presidential Voting Results. (Reuters)

Arkansas Cuts Funding To Planned Parenthood. (AP)

Volcanic Eruption Continues On Bali. (CBS/AP)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
