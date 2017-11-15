Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Zimbabwe's Apparent Coup; Is Washington's Swamp Draining?

By Korva Coleman
Published November 15, 2017 at 7:22 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Drain The Swamp'? Hardly. Washington Appears More Stuck In The Muck Than Ever.

-- Zimbabwe's Army Seizes Control, Mugabe Apparently Sidelined.

-- Australians Vote 'Yes' On Gay Marriage.

And here are more early headlines:

California School Lockdown Protected Kids From Shooter. (Sacramento Bee)

Need For Aid Is Desperate In Quake-Stricken Iran. (AP)

Trial Underway For Anti-Federal Government Rancher. (Los Angeles Times)

Dozens Of Mexico Schools Briefly Close Over Gang Threats. (AP)

New Delhi Still Choking On Smog. (CNN)

Alaska Air Is Dropping Its New Flights To Cuba. (Seattle Times)

Russia Readies Response As U.S. Declares Russian Channel Foreign Agent. (Washington Post)

Baseball's Managers Of The Year: Louvullo And Molitor. (ESPN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman
Stories From This Author