Top Stories: Tracking Hurricane Maria; The Reach Of Credit Bureaus

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Maria Leaves Puerto Rico Without Power, Hits Dominican Republic.

-- Equifax Breach Puts Credit Bureaus' Oversight In Question.

-- Oklahoma City Police Fatally Shoot Deaf Man Despite Yells Of 'He Can't Hear You'.

And here are more early headlines:

Tracking Earthquake Rescue Efforts In Mexico. (Guardian)

Why GOP Senators Are Considering A New ACA Repeal. (Washington Post)

Myanmar Protesters Try To Block Aid To Rohingya Refugees. (Reuters)

Vietnam Veteran To Receive Medal Of Honor. (The Hill)

$1 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Texas Chemical Company After Hurricane.(KHOU)

London Police Arrest 6th Suspect In Subway Bombing. (Guardian)

Singaporean Handler Allegedly Swapped Lots Of Baggage Tags. (Straits Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.