Top Stories: Hurricane Maria Update; Suu Kyi On Myanmar Crisis

-- 'My Roof Is Gone': Hurricane Maria Slams Dominica, Heads For Puerto Rico.

-- FBI Wiretapped Manafort Before And After Trump Campaign, Reports Say.

-- Aung San Suu Kyi Defends Myanmar's Reaction To Rohingya Muslim Crisis.

-- Ahead Of The Holiday Season, Toys 'R' Us Files For Bankruptcy Protection.

GOP Senators Try Again To Replace Affordable Care Act. (Politico)

Questions About St. Louis Police Tactics Against Protesters. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Georgia Tech Protest Over Student's Killing Turns Violent. (AJC.com)

Pharmacist's Trial Opens In Deadly Meningitis Outbreak. (Newsweek)

Iceland's Government Falls Over Pedophile Pardon Request. (New York Times)

Seattle Gets Its Third Mayor In Less Than A Week. (Seattle Times)

New Zealand Flights Canceled After Jet Fuel Pipe Breached. (AP)

European Discount Airline Snarls Traffic After Cancellations. (Independent)

"Sriracha" Among 250 New Words Added To Dictionary. (Merriam-Webster)

