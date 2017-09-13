Top Stories: Irma Cleanup Continues; Cleveland Indians' Win Streak

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Nun With A Chainsaw Becomes Symbol Of Post-Irma Cleanup: 'She Rocks'.

-- Cleveland Indians Win 20 Straight, Tie 'Moneyball' Oakland A's Streak.

-- Sen. Tim Scott To Meet With Trump Over Charlottesville Response.

-- Trump, Bannon Moves Ahead Of 2018 Could Threaten GOP Senate Majority.

And here are more early headlines:

Myanmar's Suu Kyi To Miss U.N. Session Over Rohingya Crisis. (BBC)

Lawmakers Question Credit Agency After Data Breach. (The Hill)

China Menanced By 2 Typhoons. (Japan Meteorological Agency)

Mexico Withdraws U.S. Hurricane Aid, Citing Its Earthquake Damage.(Washington Post)

Australia Adopts Hate Speech Laws As It Considers Same Sex Marriage. (ABC Online)

Central African Republic Edges Toward Potential Genocide. (Deutsche Welle)

3 Crew Arrive At International Space Station For 5 Month Stay. (Phys.Org)

