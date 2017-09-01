Top Stories: Harvey's Difficult Aftermath; August Unemployment

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Harvey Leaves Challenges In Texas, From Drinking Water To Paying Rent.

-- U.S. Economy Generated 156,000 Jobs In August, Short Of Estimates.

-- Kenyan Court Throws Out Kenyatta's Win In Presidential Election.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraq Recaptures New Town From ISIS. (New York Times)

Mattis Orders New U.S. Troops To Afghanistan. (AP)

Humanitarian Crisis Grows As Thousands Of Rohingyas Flee Myanmar. (UN News Centre)

Government To Slash Spending On Ads For Obamacare. (Reuters)

Tropical Storm Lidia Hits Mexico; Hurricane Irma In Atlantic. ()

Wildfire Burns Glacier National Park Historic Building. (Great Falls Tribune)

N.C. Group Plans "Bigfoot" Festival. (Charlotte Observer)

