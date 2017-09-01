Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Harvey's Difficult Aftermath; August Unemployment

By Korva Coleman
Published September 1, 2017 at 11:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Harvey Leaves Challenges In Texas, From Drinking Water To Paying Rent.

-- U.S. Economy Generated 156,000 Jobs In August, Short Of Estimates.

-- Kenyan Court Throws Out Kenyatta's Win In Presidential Election.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraq Recaptures New Town From ISIS. (New York Times)

Mattis Orders New U.S. Troops To Afghanistan. (AP)

Humanitarian Crisis Grows As Thousands Of Rohingyas Flee Myanmar. (UN News Centre)

Government To Slash Spending On Ads For Obamacare. (Reuters)

Tropical Storm Lidia Hits Mexico; Hurricane Irma In Atlantic. ()

Wildfire Burns Glacier National Park Historic Building. (Great Falls Tribune)

N.C. Group Plans "Bigfoot" Festival. (Charlotte Observer)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman