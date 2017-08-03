Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump On Russian Sanctions; Women's Advice On Surviving Childbirth

By Korva Coleman
Published August 3, 2017 at 10:33 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Puts His Signature And His View On Sanctions Law, Following Presidential Trend.

-- Earthquake Shakes Central Oklahoma, One Of 7 In 28 Hours.

-- 'If You Hemorrhage, Don't Clean Up': Advice From Mothers Who Almost Died.

-- Germany, Vietnam Spar Over Alleged Kidnapping Of Former Oil Executive.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Kelly Called Sessions To Reassure Him About His Job. (AP/CBS)

Trump Visiting West Virginia Again, This Time For Rally. (West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Venezuela Says It Will Investigate Vote Tampering Claim. (CNN)

Heat Records Set On The West Coast. (The Oregonian)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
