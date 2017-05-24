Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On Manchester Bombing; When ISIS Claims Responsibility

By Korva Coleman
Published May 24, 2017 at 8:07 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What Does It Mean When ISIS Claims Responsibility For An Attack?

-- Manchester Police Arrest 3 Men In Connection To Arena Bombing.

-- The 'No Fun League', Relaxes NFL Celebration Rules.

-- Vigil Honors Manchester Victims, Across The Globe People Are Mournful.

And here are more early headlines:

Administration Officials To Defend Trump Budget To Lawmakers. (AP)

China's Credit Rating Downgraded On Debt. (New York Times)

Cosby Lawyer Charges Bias In Jury Selection. (Tribune-Review)

Google To Compare Consumers' Online And In-Store Shopping. (Bloomberg)

Calif. Landslide In Big Sur Cost Estimated At $1 Billion. (AccuWeather)

Myanmar Opens Peace Talks With Rebel Groups. (VOA)

Flamingos Are Steadier When Standing On One Leg, Not Two. (Atlantic)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
