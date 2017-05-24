Top Stories: Latest On Manchester Bombing; When ISIS Claims Responsibility
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- What Does It Mean When ISIS Claims Responsibility For An Attack?
-- Manchester Police Arrest 3 Men In Connection To Arena Bombing.
-- The 'No Fun League', Relaxes NFL Celebration Rules.
-- Vigil Honors Manchester Victims, Across The Globe People Are Mournful.
And here are more early headlines:
Administration Officials To Defend Trump Budget To Lawmakers. (AP)
China's Credit Rating Downgraded On Debt. (New York Times)
Cosby Lawyer Charges Bias In Jury Selection. (Tribune-Review)
Google To Compare Consumers' Online And In-Store Shopping. (Bloomberg)
Calif. Landslide In Big Sur Cost Estimated At $1 Billion. (AccuWeather)
Myanmar Opens Peace Talks With Rebel Groups. (VOA)
Flamingos Are Steadier When Standing On One Leg, Not Two. (Atlantic)
