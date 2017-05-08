Top Stories: Questions On The Russia Probe; Texas' Anti-Sanctuary City Law

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What We Don't Know (And Wish We Did) About The Russia Investigation.

-- Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Measure Targeting 'Sanctuary Cities'.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Travel Ban Gets Appellate Court Hearing Today. (AP)

Growing Wildfire In Southeast Georgia Triggers Evacuations. (CNN)

Interior Secretary Visiting New National Monument In Utah. (Salt Lake Tribune)

Climate Pact Meetings Open In Germany, U.S. Attends. (VOA)

U.N.: More Than 1 Million South Sudanese Children Fleeing. (UNICEF)

Nigerian President Returns To London For Treatment. (BBC)

Record Flooding In Montreal; Emergency Declared. (Reuters)

Elderly Nepali Climber Dies At Everest Base Camp. (Himalayan Times)

Yankees Defeat Cubs After 18 Innings, Set Records. (Bleacher Report)

