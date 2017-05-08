Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Questions On The Russia Probe; Texas' Anti-Sanctuary City Law

By Korva Coleman
Published May 8, 2017 at 8:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What We Don't Know (And Wish We Did) About The Russia Investigation.

-- Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Measure Targeting 'Sanctuary Cities'.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Travel Ban Gets Appellate Court Hearing Today. (AP)

Growing Wildfire In Southeast Georgia Triggers Evacuations. (CNN)

Interior Secretary Visiting New National Monument In Utah. (Salt Lake Tribune)

Climate Pact Meetings Open In Germany, U.S. Attends. (VOA)

U.N.: More Than 1 Million South Sudanese Children Fleeing. (UNICEF)

Nigerian President Returns To London For Treatment. (BBC)

Record Flooding In Montreal; Emergency Declared. (Reuters)

Elderly Nepali Climber Dies At Everest Base Camp. (Himalayan Times)

Yankees Defeat Cubs After 18 Innings, Set Records. (Bleacher Report)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman