Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: April Jobs Report; Venezuela Protests Continue

By Korva Coleman
Published May 5, 2017 at 10:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- April Jobs Report: 211,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 4.4 Percent.

-- India's Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentences Over 2012 Gang Rape.

-- Gustavo Dudamel Addresses Venezuela's Leaders: 'Enough Is Enough'.

-- Chinese-Made Passenger Jet Takes Off For Its First Test Flight.

And here are more early headlines:

Central U.S. Still Soaked By Heavy Flooding. (AP)

Uber Facing Inquiry Over Software To Fool Regulators. (New York Times)

Many French Voters May Abstain In Presidential Election. (Financial Times)

Ga. Gov. Signs Law Allowing Concealed Guns On College Campuses. (AJC)

Group Reports Food Insecurity Leads To Migration. (World Food Program)

Parts Of Ethiopia Face Severe Drought. (Washington Post)

Crowds Of Climbers Waiting To Scale Everest. (Daily Mail)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman